Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board chairperson Musa Mwenye has argued that Bill 7 falls below the threshold of the heavily criticised Bill 10. And Czech Republic Ambassador to Zambia Jiří Kyrian says like every democracy, Zambia faces various challenges, including ensuring that journalists can work safely. During the commemoration of International Day of Democracy. Monday, Mwenye argued that while Bill 10 was also criticised, at least there was a claim of consultation in that process. “We have argued in the past as to how broadly representative the past processes were and what the content was in that constitution, but at least there was the pretension of consultation. The problem that we have in this current process [Bill 7] is that...