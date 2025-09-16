PF acting president Given Lubinda says the opposition has lost four years to mobilise because the UPND has been stopping them from doing so. Lubinda says the only good thing is that Zambians are not gullible and are mobilising on behalf of the opposition. Meanwhile, Lubinda has called for the resignation of Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba for failing to provide security for people who want to express themselves. In a recent interview, Lubinda said those who were saying the opposition were losing time to mobilise were right. “The opposition in Zambia have lost four years to mobilise. Ever since UPND formed government, the opposition have been stopped from mobilising. As for the Patriotic Front, besides not being given...