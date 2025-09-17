CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says a number of countries in the region are facing loadshedding hours similar to Zambia. Mweetwa also says Zambia’s democracy is stable and continues to expand under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Mweetwa said the energy challenge was a regional crisis. “I think as Zambians, we are happy with what is happening in terms of freedoms. The only issue which is the elephant in the room in this country presently is loadshedding, the energy crisis which is a regional crisis, and I would like to let the nation know that a number of countries in the region are facing similar loadshedding hours just like ourselves. The importation and exportation of power within...