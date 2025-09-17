Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a police officer from the Protective Unit Headquarters who stole K622,483.00 from a named bank while on duty. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Tembo, was on duty at the bank when he stole the money and fled from the premises while armed with an AK47 rifle. “Police have launched a full-scale manhunt for Constable Emmanuel Tembo, a police officer of the Protective Unit Headquarters, who stole K622,483 from a named bank on September 15, 2025 while on duty. Brief facts are that on the material day, the officer was on duty at the bank, armed with an AK47 rifle loaded with 30...