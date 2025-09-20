FIVE individuals, including former Health minister Kapembwa Simbao, Bob Sichinga and Richwell Siamunene, have applied for the presidential nomination on the Zambia We Want party. The nominations, which closed on Thursday, also saw Ernest Mwansa and Dr Bupe Auxilia Ponga vying for the same position. In a statement, Secretary General Muhabi Lungu announced that the elections will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, after a peer review is conducted on Monday, September 22, 2025. “Validly Nominated Presidential Candidates for the Zambia We Want (ZWW) Contest – September 2025. After the closing of the nomination at 19 hours on Thursday 18th September 2025, the Ad-hoc Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) evaluated and vetted all applications for the Presidential Candidate. Today, at...