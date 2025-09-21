NEWS Diggers has won the prestigious Platinum Award from the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) for its investigative documentary, “Chinese Investment in Zambia – The Good, The Bad and The Dangerous”. The award recognises the documentary as a piece of fearless, compelling and in-depth investigative journalism. Meanwhile, Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says he’s proud to report that he hasn’t received any report from any journalist or media house of being intimidated by the corridors of politics or the ruling party. And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says the ZNBC Act is currently undergoing review for a possible introduction to the National Assembly for amendment to ensure the public broadcaster gives fair coverage to all political stakeholders ahead of the...