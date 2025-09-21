ZAMBIA’S Men’s 4x400m Relay Team has been eliminated from the 2025 World Athletics Championships taking place in Tokyo Japan after finishing last in Heat 1 with a time of 3:01.71. The team comprising Muzala Samukonga, Kennedy Luchembe, Sitali Kanene, and David Mulenga struggled to keep up in a highly competitive heat dominated by South Africa, Qatar, and the Netherlands. South Africa powered through the race with an impressive performance from Gardeo Isaacs, Udeme Okon, Lindert Keokemoer, and Lythe Pillay, clinching first place with a time of 2:58.81. Qatar and the Netherlands secured the remaining qualifying spots, clocking 3:00.15 and 3:00.23 respectively to advance to the finals. Zambia was not alone in disappointment, as global athletics heavyweights such as Kenya, China,...