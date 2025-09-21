VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says if there is disorganisation among the leaders of a certain group, then it cannot be referred to as a political party. The Vice-President also says the Food Reserve Agency will not stop buying maize from farmers. During the Vice-President’s Question Time, Solwezi East MP Dr Alex Katakwe asked what message government had for Zambians amid the disorganisation happening within some political parties. “The nation has a leader who is well organised. A leader is who is leading a party that is organised and a team that is well organised to grow this economy. I want to find out what call the Vice-President has to Zambians for those parties which are disorganised, being led by disorganised leaders....