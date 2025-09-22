DEMOCRATIC Progressive Party (DPP) leader Antonio Mwanza says his party is ready to work with any political party except the ruling UPND. Mwanza has branded the ruling party as one of the most unpopular political parties in Southern Africa. In a Diamond TV appearance, Mwanza said the DPP was ready to work with anyone who disagrees with the state of the country’s economy. “Our slogan for DPP is chabonse, meaning everybody from every political party including those in UPND who don’t agree with 21 hours every day of load shedding must use DPP as their platform. We are ready to work with every Zambian who does not agree with the current state of our economy, with the current state of...