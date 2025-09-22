UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says no party member or aspiring candidate is permitted to campaign in any constituency, ward or area where the UPND has a duly elected representative. He warned that those found breaching the directive will face punitive measures. In a statement, Sunday, Imenda said this directive also applies to areas where the UPND is working with Independent and some opposition members of parliament. He explained that the move was meant to safeguard party unity and strengthen cohesion, as well as to allow elected officials the space to deliver on the UPND’s development agenda without any unnecessary disruption. “The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to remind all its members and aspiring candidates of the standing...