POLICE in Choma District have detained a 40-year-old woman for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband after he told her that the water on the brazier was ready for her to cook nshima. In a statement, Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said 42-year-old Sumani Phiri reported that he was assaulted by his wife, Muleya Pamela. “He reported that he was assaulted by his wife, Ms Muleya Pamela, aged 40, of the same residence, who poured boiling water on him. This occurred on September 20, 2025, at 21:00 hours in Choma District. The victim sustained burn injuries on the neck. Brief facts of the matter are that on the material day, the victim knocked off from some piecework...