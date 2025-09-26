STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema is tackling the energy crisis head on, questioning what solutions Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe is offering in comparison. Hamasaka was responding to Dr M’membe’s Facebook post, where he stated that the UPND had failed and that the only solution was to vote them out in 2026. Dr M’membe’s remarks were a response to President Hichilema’s call for citizens to not just talk about problems but also offer solutions. In an interview, Wednesday, Hamasaka said the energy crisis was a legacy issue that President Hichilema was actively addressing. “The energy issues actually are legacy issues. This country should have invested in the energy sector a long time ago,...