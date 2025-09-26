POLICE in Lusaka have detained three Matero women for being in possession of counterfeit K500 notes amounting to K97,500. In a statement issued, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Kojack Katambo, who runs a liquor store in the same area reported that on September 25, 2025, while conducting his business around 18:30 hours, a female customer identified as Frenchesca Mwansa attempted to buy beer using a counterfeit K500 note. “Matero Police Station has recorded a case in which three female suspects were apprehended for being in possession of counterfeit K500 notes amounting to K97,500. Brief facts of the matter are that on September 25, 2025, at about 19:00 hours, the station received a report from Mr Kojack Katambo of Matero...