FORMER vice-president Inonge Wina says the commercialisation of politics in the nation, candidate adoption methods within political parties, and the continued patriarchal system in Zambian society will eventually eliminate women from political participation. And Wina says President Hakainde Hichilema appointing Mutale Nalumango as Vice-President is not enough, arguing that one woman at the helm cannot change all the structures of decision-making. Further, Wina has urged youths to fight hard for a female president and has also advised NGOCC to stay away from partisan politics. Speaking on NGOCC’s podcast in commemoration of its 40 years of existence, Friday, Wina, who is also former NGOCC board chairperson, said the nation needed to have more women who could decide on how it should...