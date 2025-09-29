POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended a suspect in a case of abduction and assault. In a statement, Monday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the victim, Joe Nyondo, aged 34, of Lusaka, was allegedly abducted at Old Leopards Hill Cemetery by unknown individuals driving a grey Toyota Quantum. “Police in Lusaka have apprehended a suspect in a case of abduction and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The victim, Joe Nyondo, aged 34, of Lusaka, was allegedly abducted and beaten by unknown individuals driving a grey Toyota Quantum, registration number ADF 6524. The incident occurred on September 25, 2025, around 13:00 hours at Old Leopards Hill Cemetery. Preliminary investigations reveal that while a burial was ongoing for a resident...