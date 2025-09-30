ZAMBIA Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Blake Mulala says the 2026 National Budget is not friendly to workers as the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) threshold has been maintained for the past two years. Meanwhile, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela says the Budget delivers a painful silence on key issues, including zero funding to combat menstrual poverty. She adds that her organisation was also expecting that the PAYE tax-free threshold would be increased to improve household liquidity and stimulate the local economy. Commenting on the 2026 National Budget, Friday, Mulala said despite welcoming other pronouncements, such as the increase to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the budget was not worker-friendly. “I think there are some developments which have come out of this...