CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says halting power exports cannot eradicate load shedding in the country. On Sunday, Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile said it was surprising that Vice-President Mutale Nalumango thought citizens were so gullible that they would believe the load shedding being experienced was due to the drought the country experienced two years ago. Mundubile said Zambians were well-informed and understood that the current load shedding was due to power exports. However, in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said insinuating that load shedding was a result of exporting power didn’t make sense. “It (halting power exports) cannot eradicate load shedding, but it can be useful. So, to say that load shedding is as a result of export doesn’t make...