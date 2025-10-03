TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the 2026 budget allocation to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is inadequate to meet the Commission’s operational and strategic needs. In a statement, Thursday, Nyambe said the K199.96 million allocation to ACC, representing an 11.1 percent increase from 2025, was positive but fell short of the current inflation rate of 12.3 percent. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has reviewed the 2026 national budget allocation to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and notes with concern that, although there has been an upward adjustment, the allocation remains inadequate to meet the Commission’s operational and strategic needs. The ACC has been allocated ZMW199.96 million in 2026, reflecting an 11.1 percent increase from 2025. While this appears positive,...