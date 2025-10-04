INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the Samfya-Kasaba road will be renamed ‘Bally Road’. Milupi has also announced that the upgrade of the road to bituminous standard will cost K937,929,384.70. Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the road, Thursday, Milupi said the project was another demonstration of the UPND government’s unwavering commitment to deliver infrastructure that meets the needs of its citizens. “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who is here, to witness this important occasion marking the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrading to bituminous standard of the Samfya-Kasaba road via Lubwe. The Samfya-Kasaba road via Lubwe, approximately 80 kilometres, along with 5 kilometers of township roads in Lubwe, will be undertaken by China...