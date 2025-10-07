SENIOR Chief Mwewa of Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province says the country is not doing well because the UPND government is not allowing the opposition to express themselves through public rallies. Chief Mwewa says it looks like Zambia is now a one-party state. In an interview recently, Chief Mwewa advised the UPND government to allow opposition parties to express themselves so that citizens can assess who is better than the other. “We are not doing very well now as a [country], we are not allowing the opposition to say what they would like. We are nearing the elections, and the opposition are not given that chance of elaborating themselves to the nation to say what they are going to do...