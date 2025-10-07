INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says when President Hakainde Hichilema makes a promise, he fulfils it. And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says President Hichilema has the “spirit of Ezekiel to bring back dry bones to life”. Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction and rehabilitation of eight kilometres of township roads in Luanshya, Monday, Milupi urged citizens to give the UPND government time, adding that all the promises President Hichilema made while in opposition would be fulfilled. “It is indeed an honour and privilege for me to be present at this important occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction and rehabilitation of 8km of township roads here in Luanshya, using a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model...