THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Solwezi has convicted and sentenced the former Managing Director of North Western Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited to one year imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices. In a statement, Thursday, ACC Senior Corporate Communication Officer Dr Dorothy Mzumara said Happy Musumali was convicted on two counts of Abuse of Authority of Office and one count of Willful Failure to Follow Guidelines. “The Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Solwezi has convicted and sentenced former Managing Director of North Western Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited, Mr Happy Musumali, to one year and eleven months’ imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices. The Solwezi Subordinate Court, Economic and Financial Crimes Division, presided...