THE Organising Committee of the Zambian Man of the Year Awards has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will be the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honour conferred at the annual ceremony.

The accolade is reserved for individuals whose contributions have not only defined key moments in Zambia’s history but have also left a lasting legacy for generations to come, lives that embody perseverance, service and transformation.

Past recipients include Dr Kenneth Kaunda (2022), Zambia’s founding father and beacon of independence; Dr T.K. Lambert (2023), celebrated for groundbreaking achievements in neurosurgery; and Fisho Mwale (2024), honoured for his trailblazing leadership in business, politics and civic life.

This year, the distinguished honour is being bestowed upon President Hichilema in recognition of his extraordinary life journey from humble beginnings to business success, from opposition leader enduring political trials and imprisonment, to ultimately serving as Head of State.

The Organising Committee noted that President Hichilema’s story is “a powerful testament to resilience, courage in adversity, and unwavering commitment to the Zambian people and democratic ideals.”

Speaking on behalf of the Platinum Sponsors, Richmond Farms Limited said: “We are proud to be associated with an award that recognises resilience, vision and leadership. President Hichilema’s life and legacy reflect the values that continue to inspire Zambia’s growth story. As Richmond Farms, we believe in celebrating individuals whose journeys encourage the next generation to dream bigger and work harder for the nation’s progress.”

The Founder of the Awards, Roxy Chanda Kangwa, described the moment as historic.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is about celebrating lives that define perseverance and impact. President Hichilema’s journey resonates deeply, especially with young Zambians. His story proves that no obstacle is insurmountable when one is determined and dedicated to service,” said Kangwa.

The Awards Committee added: “This recognition goes beyond politics; it is a celebration of resilience, consistency and the enduring spirit of leadership. The President’s journey is not only a Zambian story, it is an African story of possibility and triumph.”

The 2025 Zambian Man of the Year Awards Ceremony will bring together leaders, business icons, creatives and citizens to celebrate men whose influence and contributions continue to shape the nation and the continent.

President Hichilema now joins the distinguished roll of honor as the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, cementing his place among Zambia’s most celebrated figures.