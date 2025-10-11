CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Bill 7 should not take “months on end” to ensure wider consultations because the provisions are non-controversial issues. Responding to Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) president Archbishop Ignatius Chama’s caution against enacting Bill 7 a few months before the 2026 general elections, Mweetwa said constitutional amendments were not tied to elections. “As government, we welcome observations from different interest groups or stakeholders because this is a people’s process. Constitutional amendment must be a people’s process. Government is a facilitator to ensure that the people can express their aspirations through that document. Therefore, when government takes a step like the one where the President has appointed members of the Technical Committee, it means that...