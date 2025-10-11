THE Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) says the high failure rate at the institution is due to ZIALE’s determination to ensure that it produces quality lawyers. And ZIALE Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fabian Mayondi has discouraged law schools against teaching courses that are offered at ZIALE, stating that this practice teaches students to only focus on passing their ZIALE exams. Speaking during the Higher Education Authority (HEA) Indaba in Livingstone, Thursday, Mayondi said ZIALE becomes problematic for law graduates who have been poorly baked at their various law schools. “The universities which have law schools are the primary suppliers of the raw materials, the law graduates, who we receive at ZIALE. The quality of those graduates,...