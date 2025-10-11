PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged higher institutions of learning to urgently re-orient their educational programmes to align with industry needs. And Higher Education Authority (HEA) Director General Professor Kazhila Chinsembu says there is need to adopt performance-based funding, where the allocation of public resources shifts from enrolment numbers to outcomes such as graduate quality, graduate employability and research impact. Speaking when he officially opened the Inaugural Higher Education Indaba 2025 in Livingstone, in a speech read on his behalf by Education Minister Douglas Syakalima, Wednesday, President Hichilema said higher education institutions must be modern, well-equipped and globally competitive if Zambia is to be a serious player in the 21st century. The Indaba was held under the theme “Unlocking Zambia’s Potential...