CATHOLIC Priest Fr Andrew Mukosa has noted that leaders are now glued to the comfort of their luxurious offices and homes and only visit people during election campaigns. And Fr Mukosa says the increment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to K40 million will not help because the current leadership is focused on pronouncements to gain political mileage while ignoring realities. In an interview, Fr Mukosa said CDF would mean nothing without monitoring what was actually happening in communities. “However [much] CDF is increased, it does not make much sense without proper monitoring. Most of this money is landing in [the] wrong hands, corruption is on the increase. Even if CDF is increased to K40 million, it will not help...