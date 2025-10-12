IF it were permissible, some of us would wish President Hakainde Hichilema could continue beyond 10 years for the good of this country, says Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa. Speaking during a media engagement at the Livingstone Golf and Country Club on Friday, organized by the Livingstone Press Club ahead of the Southern Province Expo to be graced by President Hichilema, Nanjuwa said the Head of State had done a lot in four years and wondered what would happen if he were given 15 years. “Let me share what former President of the USA, Barack Obama, once said: ‘I still have the energy and the appetite to continue running the country, but the law cannot permit that.’ If it were...