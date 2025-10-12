CHIEF Justice Dr Mumba Malila has been honoured with an award in recognition of his unwavering support and invaluable contribution to the growth and mission of the Southern and Eastern Africa Chief Justices’ Forum (SEACJF). In a statement, Friday, First Secretary for Press at the Zambia High Commission in Gaborone, Botswana, Julia Malunga stated that the award was presented on the sidelines of the SEACJF, which is currently underway in Botswana under the theme “Judicial Independence and Accountability in Safeguarding the Rule of Law.” “The Chief Justice, Hon Dr Mumba Malila SC, has been presented with an award in recognition of his unwavering support and invaluable contribution to the growth and mission of the Southern and Eastern Africa Chief Justices’...