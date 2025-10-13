PF faction acting president Given Lubinda has accused former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor, Chris Zumani Zimba, of trying to divide the PF. And Lubinda says there is talk within the Tonse Alliance suggesting that the PF should not be the anchor party, a position he says goes against the earlier agreed conditions. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Matters Arising programme, Saturday, Lubinda said the effect of Zimba’s activities was meant to put him in harm’s way with members of the party. “I do not know what his (Zumani’s) agenda is. What I know is the effect. What is the effect? The effect is dividing the Patriotic Front. I haven’t entered his head for me to know what...