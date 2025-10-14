TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says all assets or proceeds obtained irregularly in former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda’s case should be traced and recovered. Last week, Chanda was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in a case where he was charged with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the disposal of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to ZRA, as well as abuse of authority. In response to a press query, TI-Z acting Executive Director Raymond Mutale welcomed the conviction but said the crime exposed systemic weaknesses in oversight and early detection within many public institutions. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) notes the conviction and sentencing of former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Mr...