Chapter one Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala making his submission during a Public debate on constitutional amendments in Lusaka on Tuesday 29th April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHAPTER One Foundation (COF) says President Hakainde Hichilema’s revelation that he personally intervened by calling other Heads of State to recover Joseph Malanji’s assets risks blurring the separation between political leadership and law enforcement. COF Executive Director Josiah Kalala says even though President Hichilema’s remarks reflect proactive leadership in the fight against corruption, the situation places pressure on prosecutorial bodies that are meant to act independently. Commenting on President Hichilema’s revelations that he called South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Zimbabwean counterpart in order to recover helicopters that allegedly belonged to former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji, Kalala said this could create perceptions of executive interference, even if the underlying intention was positive. “The President’s remarks reflect an intention...