Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali making his remarks during a presentation meeting on the current security and safety challenges faced by drivers operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the ministry in Lusaka on Tuesday 4th March 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says TAZARA has not been sold, but its freight operations have been concessioned to a Chinese partner through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to enhance cargo capacity. Tayali says under the new freight concession, TAZARA is targeting 2.4 million metric tonnes of cargo in two years, rising to three million tonnes within five years. Speaking on Sunday Interview programme, Tayali stressed that the $1.4 billion TAZARA revitalisation deal was a concession arrangement, not a sale. “So, TAZARA has not been sold, TAZARA is being concessioned, and what we are concessioning is the freight component of the company. TAZARA is remaining as it is, and we’ll have a special purpose vehicle that will then run...