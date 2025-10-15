PF faction acting president Given Lubinda yesterday cancelled his scheduled appearance on Phoenix FM due to fear of a confrontation with political cadres. Lubinda was scheduled to appear on the Let The People Talk programme to rebut Chris Zumani Zimba’s interview on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy. Before he could show up at the radio station, suspected cadres, believed to have been hired by some members of the Tonse Alliance, gathered near the radio station, causing Lubinda to cancel his appearance. In an interview, PF Member of the Central Committee Gabriel Kibombwe, who had arrived earlier than Lubinda, gave an account of what transpired. “I went to Radio Phoenix to accompany president Lubinda who was expected to feature on ‘Let...