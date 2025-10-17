THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has disclosed that one of its vehicles which was carrying voter education materials destined for Livingstone had gone missing between Lusaka and Monze. In a statement, Thursday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the vehicle, which was expected to arrive on October 11, did not arrive on schedule, which fostered the owner of the vehicle to report the matter to the police. He added that the vehicle was then discovered abandoned in Zimba with all materials intact. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes to inform the public that the motor vehicle earlier reported missing, between Lusaka and Monze, while transporting materials to Livingstone has since been located. The vehicle in question was hired...