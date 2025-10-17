ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) has urged Zambians to scrutinise the growing number of presidential aspirants and demand genuine patriotism and consistency from those seeking the country’s highest office. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, about his party’s preparedness for the 2026 general elections, Bwalya said Zambia Must Prosper was ready and unfazed by the rising number of presidential contenders. “Speaking as Zambia Must Prosper, we are very geared for the elections next year. Sometimes when you are preparing for an event like an election you also have to look at the levels of experience in running elections, levels of experience in monitoring those elections. There could be a lot of players seemingly trying to mushroom, saying they...