THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested two women in separate operations for trafficking more than 14 kilogrammes of cannabis. In a statement, Friday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said the commission arrested Catherine Musonda, 41, for trafficking in 8.6 kilogrammes and Rhoda Chifwaila, 52, for trafficking in 6.2 kilogrammes of Cannabis. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), in Lusaka District in Lusaka Province, has formally charged and arrested a 41-year-old female suspect identified as Catherine Musonda. The arrest is in connection with the offence of trafficking in 8.6 Kilogrammes of compressed Cannabis. Meanwhile, in a separate operation conducted in Mutanuka area in Kapiri Mposhi District in Central Province, the DEC has arrested a 52-year-old female suspect identified as Rhoda...