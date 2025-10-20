POLICE in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested businessman Shadreck Kapasa Kasanda for obtaining money by false pretences. According to police, Kasanda, 36, of Ibex Hill, is alleged to have obtained USD 275,500 from Africa Tango Limited under the pretext that he would supply them with 20 kg of gold. Kasanda has previously been arrested multiple times on similar charges, including a case of aggravated robbery involving USD 5 million. However, the State entered a nolle prosequi in his favour. He was also among the suspects arrested in August 2023 by the Drug Enforcement Commission in connection with the gold scam at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. In a statement, Monday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the latest...