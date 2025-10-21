MINISTRY of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary for Administration, Dr Gabriel Pollen, says government has released about K40 million to mitigate the flooding challenges in Lusaka. Speaking on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show on Monday, Dr Pollen said government was steadily mobilising resources to address flooding and other urban management challenges in the capital. “We’ve made some headway as the Ministry of Local Government, working with other stakeholders in the areas of urban renewal. We’ve developed a comprehensive Lusaka Regional Development Plan. We know that just to sort out the flooding issue in Lusaka, it will cost around a billion dollars and take between three to ten years to implement. But funds are being made available from the Ministry...