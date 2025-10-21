MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says without any doubt, the UPND will beat the opposition pants down in the 2026 elections. And Kabuswe says President Hakainde Hichilema had a clear vision regarding the mining sector, which is why it is currently thriving. In an interview, Friday, Kabuswe said the UPND government had delivered on its promises, hence it would win the 2026 elections with no doubt. “I think we have delivered to the Zambian people, and 2026, we are winning, no doubt about it. This is a democratic space, let them mushroom, they are welcome, but we’ll beat them pants down, we don’t care. The truth of the matter is that President HH has performed, and we’ll win...