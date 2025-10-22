Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has recorded a provisional total of 200,080 registrations in Phase One of the voter registration exercise. And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the Commission has summoned some individuals making unsubstantiated allegations on the mass voter registration exercise. Addressing a media briefing, Kasaro said Phase One of the voter registration exercise ran from October 13 to October 16, 2025. “The Commission is providing an update on Phase One of the voter registration exercise which ran from 13th October to 16th October 2025. In addition, the Commission will also update you on the provisional registration statistics recorded at close of day on 16th October 2025. The voter registration exercise is catering to a range...