Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has disclosed that Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo will grace this year’s Independence Day celebrations as Guest of Honour. In a statement, Tuesday, Haimbe said President Chapo would undertake a working visit to Zambia from 22nd to 24th October 2025, at the invitation of President Hakainde Hichilema. He stated that during the visit, President Chapo and President Hichilema would review the status of existing bilateral agreements and explore new areas of cooperation. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that, at the invitation of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Daniel Francisco Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique, will...