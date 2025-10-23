A CONSORTIUM of Civil Society Organisations has expressed concern regarding the published Terms of Reference for the Technical Committee tasked with consulting citizens and drafting proposed amendments to the Constitution. And Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala has called on the government to abandon the current ToRs and process. In a joint statement Wednesday, Kalala said a review of the ToRs revealed a process that was fundamentally flawed, restrictive, and antithetical to the principles of democratic constitutionalism. “The undersigned Civil Society Organisations wish to express their concern regarding the recently published Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Technical Committee tasked with consulting the Zambian people and drafting proposed amendments to the Constitution. While we initially welcomed the announcement of...