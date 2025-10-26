CHILANGA MP Sipho Hlazo says Gold Tiger Mining Limited is compensating the 18 individuals who sustained injuries following a mine blast last month. Hlazo says authorities, including the council and ZEMA, are planning a joint visit to the company to check whether appropriate safety measures have been put in place to prevent future incidents. In this matter, at least 18 people sustained injuries following a mine blast at the Chinese-owned Gold Tiger Quarry Limited, which occurred on Friday, September 26, 2025. According to Hlazo, the mining activity also damaged the water table and underground streams in the area. Giving an update on the matter in an interview, Saturday, Hlazo said while the incident wasn’t intentional, the visit aims to confirm...