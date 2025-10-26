LUKASHYA PF MP George Chisanga says it is complete deception for ECZ to say it has been transparent because the commission has been marred by problems since the current leaders took over. Meanwhile, Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile has urged ECZ to address the various challenges affecting the mass voter registration exercise, stating that the commission had failed to conduct the exercise as well as past elections in a transparent manner. On Saturday, Electoral Commission of Zambia Acting Director of Electoral Operations Winner Mwanamoonga said the commission is one of the most transparent election management bodies in Africa. Reacting to these remarks in an interview, Saturday, Chisanga said ECZ’s conduct of trying to create an impression that it is transparent...