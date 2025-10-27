JACK Mwiimbu says the process of registering voters in his constituency is slow but he is there encouraging citizens to register. Mwiimbu, who is Monze UPND member of parliament notes that the voter registration process was not adequately publicised. Recently, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) disclosed that it had recorded a provisional total of 200,080 registrations in Phase One of the voter registration exercise. The exercise is being conducted in Six Phases across the country. In an interview, Thursday, Mwiimbu said he had no doubt that citizens would register in numbers as the process progressed. “Well, it [voter registration] is slow but we are there encouraging members of the public to register as voters. It is slow but we...