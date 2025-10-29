NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says she will put government to the test and start campaigning 24/7 to see what it’s going to do. Kateka also says UKA is joining forces with other political parties to develop a unified plan for addressing the country’s challenges. Recently, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said there was no law which prevented any citizen from going out to interact and share their views with others in public spaces. Mweetwa added that the rights to the freedom of association, movement and speech could be exercised everyday, stating that campaigns were 24/7. However, in an interview, Tuesday, Kateka said government said things to convince the public that it was very democratic. “Well, you know that...