MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have failed in almost all sectors, not only in energy. On Tuesday, President Hichilema acknowledged that both government and the nation had failed in the energy sector. He said government admitted its failure and would use it as an opportunity to solve the energy problem going forward. In an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said the President should have admitted that he failed in almost everything he thought he would thrive in. “In as much as the President has acknowledged that they have failed in the energy sector, I think he should have gone further to also accept the other failures. They have not only failed in the energy sector,...