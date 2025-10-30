SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri to present a ministerial statement to the National Assembly next week regarding the FRA’s failure to pay farmers. The directive came in response to Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu, who wanted to find out why government had not paid farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). “There are complaints that farmers have not been paid after supplying the Food [Reserve] Agency, and I think even yesterday I mentioned it. I think the issue of payment is very, very important, especially that we are going into the rainy season. And once farmers supply, I think it’s only better that they are paid in good...