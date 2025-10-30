SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says stakeholders are free to either join or decline making submissions to the Technical Committee regarding the constitutional amendment process. Earlier, Lunte PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya wanted to find out why the Technical Committee was only consulting provincial headquarters on constitutional amendments, disregarding the 116 districts. He added that the Catholic Church, through Caritas, had rejected the invitation. Responding to this during urgent matters without notice, Wednesday, Speaker Mutti said the Technical Committee was inviting stakeholders to make submissions, but it wasn’t compulsory. “Thank you very much Honourable member for Lunte. I know there is a Technical Committee that has been appointed to go round to collect views. They have their own terms...